The main airlines of the United States warn of the chaos in air traffic that the activation of 5G signals in that country could generate due to the interference that the technology would cause in the security systems of the aircraft.

Battle of two industries. Airlines for America, which represents the major passenger and cargo carriers, has asked the US government to block the transmission of 5G signals within a radius of 3.2 kilometers around airport runways.

Otherwise, they warned of “catastrophic” damage to the operations of the country’s commercial airlines. “The ripple effect on both passenger and cargo operations, our staff and the economy in general is simply incalculable,” the association said in a letter sent to the White House.

The new frequency bands from 3.7 to 3.8 gigahertz (GHz) would bring to that nation faster signals and greater geographical reach for users, but the airline industry denies their activation.

Airbus and Boeing fear the new signal could interfere with aircraft radio altimeters, a device that measures the distance between the aircraft and the ground, as well as data systems that help planes land.

According to manufacturers and airlines, the new 5G transmission could render aircraft security systems “unusable”.

SCOOP: The airline industry on Monday called on the Biden administration to block any 5G transmission within a 2-mile radius of airport runways, citing the potential for thousands of flight cancellations and disruptions once 5G is switched on in just days. https://t.co/z2UK4Nh8Wt — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) January 17, 2022



The debate between the telephone companies and the airlines has been going on for several weeks. AT&T and Verizon were forced to delay the launch of the new signal for two weeks due to pressure from the airlines. This Wednesday, January 19, the activation of the signal is planned.

An agreement between the US Department of Transportation with the companies contemplates the creation in 50 airports of zones where the interference of 5G signals will be mitigated for six months, but the airlines affirm that the list is insufficient and will not prevent ” flight restrictions.

Companies such as American Airlines, United, Delta, JetBlue and Southwest assure that those with the most traffic in the country are not on that list of airports. “On a day like yesterday (in which there was a snowstorm in the east of the country), more than 1,100 flights and 100,000 passengers would be affected by cancellations, diversions or delays,” the airlines warned.

“In addition to the chaos that will cause domestically, this lack of wide-body aircraft has the potential to strand tens of thousands of Americans abroad,” the letter alleges.

Passengers are seen at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, the United States, on Dec. 20, 2021. © Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters

The Federal Aviation Administration promised on Sunday that 45% of the US aircraft fleet will be able to land in poor visibility conditions once 5G is activated. They admitted that there will be some effects on flights and calculate that at least 48 of the 88 airports most affected by the interference of the new bands could operate normally.

The letter from the airlines, joined by FedEx and UPS, states that despite these FAA measures, “there are huge portions of the operating fleet that may have to be grounded indefinitely.”

In January 2021, the United States auctioned off mid-range 5G bandwidth to mobile phone companies in the spectrum known as C-band for around $80 billion. AT&T and Verizon won the majority of the bid.

with EFE