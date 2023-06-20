Airbus has agreed to sell 500 planes to Indian airline IndiGo at the opening of the Paris Air Show, as the industry draws attention to supply chain problems.

This is the largest deal in history by number of aircraft: Airbus will sell 500 aircraft to IndiGo. An amount that exceeds the provisional purchase record of 470 Airbus and Boeing jets by Air India in early 2023.

Airbus, the world’s largest planemaker, did not specify the amount of the landmark deal it signed amid rousing passenger demand.

“Today I have the pleasure and honor to announce that IndiGo has closed with Airbus on the purchase of its next fleet, worth 500 new Airbus 320 family aircraft. This is a huge milestone. A huge milestone, as far as we know and remember “No one has ever placed an order of this magnitude before. And it speaks to the potential of Indian aviation and the ambitions that IndiGo is having,” said Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo.

“I think what we see happening here today, and this was said before, speaks very well of what is happening in India, the growth, the developments,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO. And he added that he also talks about “incredible growth for aviation” and the willingness of “the people of India to fly for the first time and creating the conditions for people to fly”.

Founded in 2006, IndiGo has more than half of India’s market share, at 56.8% in March, according to the latest official statistics.

“Only when they show up on the year-end order book can we get an idea of ​​the strength of the market and the quality of the orders,” said Sash Tusa, an analyst at Agency Partners.

with PA