The accommodation services company revealed in its third quarter 2023 financial results that it will miss Wall Street’s revenue forecast due to the effect that economic uncertainty and the geopolitical situation will have on travel plans.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Airbnb believes its revenue will be between $2.13 billion and $2.17 billion. On Wall Street, however, they expect a little more: about $2.18 billion, according to data provided by the Reuters agency.

The reason for the pessimism, according to the San Francisco-based company, has to do with “macroeconomic trends and geopolitical conflicts that may affect travel demand,” it said in a statement.

Revenue for the quarter ending in September rose 18% year over year to $3.4 billionwhile its net profits were $1.6 billion, or $4.4 billion if a tax benefit it earned on income tax is included.

Its 113 million reservations for the quarter represented an increase of 14% annually and its average daily rate grew 3% compared to the same quarter of the previous year to $161, although this indicator in North America fell 1% for the second consecutive time.

The company, which receives the majority of its revenue outside the United States, also expects its booking growth to moderate in the fourth quarter compared to the third, taking into account that demand for international travel skyrocketed during the summer months. .

Airbnb was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the work-from-anywhere trend during the pandemic, with employees searching its platform for exotic places to work and vacation. That share of revenue is moderating, however, as more companies push their employees to return to the office.

With Reuters and AP