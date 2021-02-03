The World Bank had already anticipated the drop of a fifth of remittances in recipient countries, due to the crisis caused by the pandemic. However, transfers to Mexico grew more than 11%.

The pandemic failed to destroy remittances in Mexico. Money transfers by citizens abroad grew 11.4% in 2020 and reached an all-time high.

According to the Bank of Mexico, the country received 40,606 million dollars from its citizens abroad, more than the 36,438 million dollars reported in 2019. The majority comes from the United States, which is home to about 38 million Mexicans.

In the January-December period, the average individual remittance was $ 340, slightly higher than the $ 326 for the same period of 2019, while the number of operations went from 111 million to 119 million, most of them electronic transfers.

In December alone, Mexico received 3.661 million dollars, a figure higher than the 3.381 million dollars in November and the 3.598 million in October, according to the official report.

Mexico could be one of the few countries that is lucky enough to see the number of citizens from abroad grow. Globally, the World Bank believes that 2020 would have seen the largest drop in remittances in recent history.

The expected decline is largely due to the collapse in wages and employment of migrant workers, “who are often more vulnerable to loss of jobs and wages during economic crises in host countries.”

With EFE