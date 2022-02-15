Afghanistan has undergone a dramatic transformation in half a year of Taliban rule: some 9 billion dollars in Central Bank assets abroad remain blocked and international aid is insufficient. The UN estimates that more than half of the population requires humanitarian aid.

Since the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan six months ago, the country has felt less violent than it has in decades, but its once aid-fueled economy is on the verge of collapse.

On August 15, 2021, the Afghan capital of Kabul was ceded to the Taliban with the sudden and secret departure of the US-backed president. Since then, those who have not fled or have been evacuated fear for their economic future or lack of freedom under a group that adheres to a strict interpretation of Islam.

In half a year, the prices of the family basket have skyrocketed, the local currency has collapsed and banks have run out of cash, causing residents to have to wait hours – and even days – to withdraw a limit of 200 dollars a week from their savings.

Unlike in the 1990s, when they last ruled, the Taliban is allowing some women to work in entities such as the health and education ministries, as well as at Kabul International Airport. But they denounce that they have also been the most affected with the loss of thousands of jobs in the downward economic spiral.

Protests in Kabul over blockade of funds

Many blame the crisis on Taliban administrative mismanagement and others on the withdrawal of international support, which before the return to power helped finance nearly 80% of public spending.

Once the Taliban group took power, around 9,000 million dollars in foreign assets of the Central Bank were frozen, and remain so. Of that total, the United States seized 7,000 million dollars and the rest rests in other countries such as Switzerland, Germany and the United Arab Emirates.

Washington decided, just a few days ago, to dedicate half of the funds in its possession to the victims of the attacks of September 11, 2001, which generated all kinds of criticism, as well as protests in the streets of Kabul, whose inhabitants considered a “robbery”.

“The theft and kidnapping of Afghan money by the United States shows the lowest level of humanity and the moral decline of the country,” the spokesman for the Islamists’ political office in Qatar, Naeem Wardak, said on Twitter.

In response to the White House decision, the Taliban threatened to “reconsider” its policy toward the United States if the country does not release frozen Afghan funds.

Meanwhile, the United Nations and several humanitarian organizations have been pressuring governments around the world, especially the United States, for months to unblock the Afghan funds that they have frozen to deal with an acute humanitarian crisis that has more than half of a population of 40 million inhabitants.

