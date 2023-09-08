53 of the 100 senators of the United States Upper House were in favor of the Colombian-American economist being part of the board that directs the Federal Reserve. Kugler has extensive experience in labor markets and international economics and is also endorsed by President Joe Biden.

The daughter of Colombian immigrants and a first-generation American in her family, Adriana Kugler made headlines in the Latin American press this Thursday by consecrating herself as the first Hispanic to be part of the board of governors of the Central Bank of the United States.

Kugler was proposed last May by President Joe Biden, and this Thursday, September 7, he obtained the majority of the votes of the US Senate to be able to take office.

It is time for Latinos to occupy the highest levels of the Federal Reserve. It is time for Latinos to be taken seriously as an essential part of the family and of the American economy,” said New Jersey Democratic Senator Bob Menéndez in his speech, “in the 110-year history of the Federal Reserve, never there has been a Latino, he added.

For his part, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee assured that the appointment “breaks down barriers and has opened new paths for the 62 million Latinos who consider the United States their home.”

🔴🇺🇸 Adriana Kugler has become the first Hispanic to hold a high position in the US central bank, after the Senate confirmed her for the Fed Board of Governors. pic.twitter.com/K4o5NIlVpg — Bloomberg Line (@BloombergLinea_) September 7, 2023



The new governor took advantage of these statements to recall that she is of Colombian origin, that her parents are immigrants from the North American power, and that her arrival in that position shows “how the American dream comes true.”

Kugler is an expert in labor markets, international economics and applied economics, has published in the main specialized financial magazines and her most recent position was with the World Bank Group for the United States, where she was the executive director.

Adriana Kugler, of Colombian origin by father and mother, was confirmed as the first Latina woman member of the Board of the Federal Reserve (the central bank of the United States) in the 110-year history of the institution. How important! Pride! pic.twitter.com/PPPWgbDyFZ — Enrique Peñalosa (@EnriquePenalosa) September 7, 2023



The Fed’s Board of Governors is made up of seven people and its term is 14 years. Every two years a new term begins and a person who covers the entire period cannot repeat the position.

With EFE and local media