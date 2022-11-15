A court in the state of Delaware, the same one that processed the legal dispute between the magnate and the social network Twitter, will now have the mission of deciding who is right in a lawsuit initiated by a small shareholder as a result of the multimillion-dollar payment that the man received. richest in the world as CEO of Tesla.

Elon Musk has clashed with automakers, Wall Street sellers and securities regulators. But this week, the Tesla chief executive is facing an unlikely foe in court: a heavy metal drummer who owned just nine shares in the company when he sued him in 2018.

Richard Tornetta hopes to prove that the mogul used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker’s board of directors to craft a $56 billion salary package that year and then misled investors into approving it.

Tornetta filed the lawsuit considering that the remuneration, the highest in history for an executive, was excessive and that Musk got it thanks to the power he has over the company and the board of directors, since he is one of its main shareholders.

One of the reasons he gave is that when he received the salary benefit, the board did not require Elon Musk to dedicate himself to the company full-time.

“We never had the kind of relationship with Elon where the card was drawn,” said Ira Ehrenpreis, a Tesla executive since 2007 who chaired the committee that developed the salary package.

He added that Musk and the board were focused on achieving goals, not on time spent at Tesla. In effect, the salary package was conditioned on a series of 12 milestones that Elon Musk had to meet. He fulfilled 11 of them.

The defense has argued that the pay package helped the businessman steer Tesla through a critical period, allowing shares to soar tenfold.

Legal experts say boards of directors have wide latitude in setting executive compensation.

Two Musk fights, one court

The case will be decided by Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery, who also oversaw the legal dispute between Twitter and Elon Musk.

Within the term established by that court, the billionaire decided to avoid the trial and disburse the 44 billion dollars that he had offered for the social network. Among his sources of financing is the massive sale of Tesla shares.

Precisely, some minority shareholders of the luxury car manufacturer have also criticized Musk for the million-dollar sales he has made of Tesla shares to finance the purchase of Twitter.

I agree Elon. Shareholders have been hulksmashed recently. Right thing to do is a buyback given not many of them signed off on your twitter purchase & all of them are paying the price as you finance twitter by crushing Tesla shareholders. Please buy back stock to counter that. — kershaw seager (@SeagerKershaw) November 14, 2022



The world’s richest man, who is also CEO of rocket company SpaceX and founded tunneling company The Boring Co, is scheduled to testify on Wednesday.

With EFE, Reuters and AP