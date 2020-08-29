The Head of State met on Friday August 28 in front of the press to address several themes: back to school, the recovery plan, the health crisis. In duplex in Paris, the journalist Valérie Astruc takes stock of the situation. “Emmanuel Macron validates the government’s strategy on the Covid-19 crisis, but with the approach of the economic return, he seems to be worried.“

The Head of State assumes the territorial approach on a case-by-case basis of health restrictions, in particular in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhone), Paris and Strasbourg (Bas-Rhin). “These measures aim to prevent the spread of the virus according to the President of the Republic. Regarding the pension reform, he no longer speaks of the pivotal age as well as of age measures“Says the journalist. Emmanuel Macron confirms the appointment of François Bayrou as High Commissioner for Planning.

