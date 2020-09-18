After the recession, it is the rebound for some sectors. After a historic drop this year, activity is expected to grow 8% next year. But which sectors are finding their way back to growth? The company “SCC France” lived in slow motion for 3 months, but the recovery is taking shape for the employees. “Customers must adapt to this new situation that is teleworking, so they need to equip them, to have more security, more network, and therefore for us this represents important business opportunities” explains Didier Lejeune, the CEO of the company, specializing in IT.

Among the professional sectors that are now recruiting: health, logistics, home help, energy or telecommunications. The economy will still remain fragile next year. “In 2021, we are still around 3% below the activity rate of 2019, despite the stimulus plan, despite the 100 billion” explains economist Mathieu Plane. Indeed, several sectors will remain in difficulty, such as air transport, hotels and restaurants or events.