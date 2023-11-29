Luis Caputo was confirmed by Javier Milei as his Minister of Economy, upon returning from a trip to the United States that he considered “satisfactory” in view of the Government program that he plans to implement from next December 10.

For Luis Caputo, it was not free to have been part of the entourage that traveled with Javier Milei to Washington this week. A few hours after arriving back in Buenos Aires, the president-elect confirmed him in a radio interview as his economic right-hand man.

Seen as favorable to the market, Caputo’s election lays the foundations for an ambitious “shock” plan, as Milei himself has called it, which seeks to get the country out of an entrenched economic crisis.

Although the president-elect’s plans include dollarizing Argentina, erasing the fiscal deficit and closing the Central Bank, Caputo is seen as a more moderate man. In fact, it will not be the former Wall Street banker’s first time as a government official.

He joined the administration of former President Mauricio Macri in December 2015 with a market-friendly approach, and a few months later the country sold foreign debt for the first time since 2001 to pay a claim on delinquent papers while he was finance secretary.

Subsequently, the economist was appointed governor of the Central Bank in 2018, the same one that the right-wing libertarian wants to abolish. Caputo resigned three months later amid efforts to negotiate a new deal with the International Monetary Fund to stem a currency crisis.

Argentina, the only country in the region with economic contraction in 2023

In its most recent economic outlook report, presented this Wednesday, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) confirmed that it predicts that Argentina’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will fall by 1.8% this year and by 1. 3% next.

The club of rich countries expects that only in 2025 there will be a recovery of 1.9% thanks to the expected improvement in exports and the macroeconomic situation.

Argentina is the second economy in Latin America © Francia Cuesta / France 24

For the moment, the OECD considers that given the “great difficulties” faced by the Argentine economy and population, lowering inflation, which is close to 150% annually, has to be the priority of the future Government.

