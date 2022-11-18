Workers at one of the world’s largest coffee shops are calling for more regular working hours, better wages, a bargaining table and demanding formal employment contracts. The employees organized themselves to create a marketing strategy that would be remembered by the company’s customers.

The day of Christmas glasses, where a high flow of customers is registered, was paralyzed by the protest of those who serve the Starbucks stores. More than 2,000 company employees organized in different cities of the country to demand better working conditions from the company.

“Not just Starbucks, but any company, any company has to promise its workers that it will treat them fairly and give them, you know, the opportunity to be treated as part of the business and not just, you know, as a number.” told AFP, Ariana Ayala, one of the Starbucks employees.

The protesters are demanding more regular hours, better wages and for Starbucks to come to the negotiating table with the union group as soon as possible.

On this occasion, the workers’ strike involved customers who came to buy, carrying out a kind of market campaign under the name of “raising the red cup”, where the protesters distributed a reusable glass of that color to buyers. who ordered a drink from the green siren.

Starbucks employees walk outside their store, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona. © AP/Matt York

“I think it’s very important to go on strike and we’re one of over 100 stores on strike today, specifically the Red Cup Rebellion as we call it. We’re coming together to put pressure on Starbucks for that corner to know that, as workers, we have so much power and the only thing we are asking for is justice and for our voices to be heard,” added Ayala.

In August, the national labor relations board urged the company to rehire employees fired for participating in union activities, and in less than a year, 260 branches applied to join the union.

With AFP and local media