Economy | Потолок цен обрушил российский экспорт нефти

In December, the export of Russian oil – especially in Europe – decreased significantly. Its price also decreased.

C On December 5, the maximum possible price for a barrel of Russian oil is 60 dollars.

If more precisely, western legal entities servicing sea transportation (and this, primarily, shipping and insurance companies) are allowed to offer their services and conclude contracts for the transportation of Russian oil only if it is purchased at a price that does not exceed this limit.

According to the data collected by Bloomberg, for a week after the introduction of the price ceiling, the average daily export of Russian oil decreased by 54%. In the period from 10 to 16 December, it amounted to 1.6 million barrels per day.

The countries of Northern Europe stopped importing oil from Russia even in late summer. In August, the last delivery of a small batch of this fuel was made to Finland.

Before this, an average of half a million barrels were delivered daily by sea from Russia to Europe. According to Reuters, before the February invasion of Ukraine, Europe accounted for approximately half of all Russian oil exports.

However, Bloomberg points out that a significant decrease in indicators within one week can be due to various reasons. For example, in some ports at this time there were large-scale repair works.

According to Bloomberg, for four weeks up to December 16, Russia delivered to Turkey, India, China and other destinations a total of 2.53 million barrels per day. Previously, this figure was 2.7 million barrels. This is still roughly 4 times larger than in February, when Russia only started its invasion.

The price of Russian fuel fell after the ceiling was introduced. On Wednesday morning, Urals brand oil traded at approximately 53.7 dollars per barrel. Until then, it was sold at 70 dollars per barrel.

