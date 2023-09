How did you feel about the content of this article?

With the most votes in the Argentine primaries, libertarian candidate Javier Milei’s main government agenda is the dollarization of Argentina and the end of the Central Bank | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A group of approximately 170 Argentine economists produced a letter criticizing Argentina’s dollarization proposal, defended by the country’s presidential candidate, Javier Milei, from the right-wing coalition A Liberdade Avança.

In the document, participants state that the idea is a “mirage” and the measure would only bring more challenges to the country, which is already facing a serious economic crisis.

One of the arguments raised by critics is that Argentina does not have the necessary amount of dollars to start this process. To do this, the government would increase external debt to acquire American currency and compromise the public budget.

Another statement presented in the letter is that “international experience has not shown that the initiative is a good solution to have a stable currency”. On the contrary, the proposal would be an obstacle to overcoming the country’s immediate economic reconstruction needs, economists say.

Answer from Milei

The presidential candidate responded to criticism received on the social network X (formerly Twitter), where he stated that “170 failed economists, who were defeated both in the classroom and in the fight against inflation, cannot condemn a solution to monetary fraud”.

Furthermore, Milei said that the economists’ stance on exchange rate competition is “intellectual dishonesty”, given that “many of them live off income from foundations abroad and have savings in dollars”, he said.

The liberal candidate, placed first in the Argentine primaries on August 13, surpassing the former Minister of Security Patricia Bullrich and the current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, remains the favorite for the official elections on October 22, according to polls. opinion.

The Argentine newspaper Clarin made a projection that shows a second round in Argentina, contested by Milei and Peronist Sergio Massa, from the ruling coalition União pela Pátria.