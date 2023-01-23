Alexandre Schwartsman, Mendonça de Barros and Nelson Marconi criticize the idea of ​​a currency for transactions between Brazil and Argentina

Economists criticized on social media the possible creation of a common currency for Latin American countries. Former director of international affairs at BC (Central Bank) Alexandre Schwartsman mocked the initiative, which he called “sur real”.

The matter is being discussed by the governments of Brazil and Argentina. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernández, mentioned the topic in a joint letter published in the newspaper Profile on Saturday (21.jan.2023).

In the text, they say they agreed to move forward in the discussions. The measure, according to the leaders, could lower operating costs and reduce dependence on the dollar.

The proposed name for the common currency is “sur”, which means “south” in Spanish. When talking about the topic in your profile on twitterSchwartsman placed the nomenclature next to the Brazilian currency, the real, forming the word “surreal”.

in another Publicationthe economist shared his interview with Folha de S. Paulo, June 2019. On the occasion, he also criticized former Economy Minister Paulo Guedes’ plan to create a currency with the neighboring country. “In 2019 I thought that Paulo Guedes’ idea (currency with Argentina) was no good. Today, I’m pretty sure it doesn’t work.“, he wrote.

Former president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) and former Minister of Communications in the former president’s government Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB), Luiz Carlos Mendonça de Barros, called it “Just kidding” the creation of the common currency with Argentina.

The South American country faces an economic crisis aggravated by high inflation. Index closed 2022 at 94.8%, the highest rate since 1991.

Economist Nelson Marconi, coordinator of the government’s Ciro Gomes (PDT) in the 2018 and 2022 electoral race and a visiting researcher at Havard University, also showed concern about the topic in the social networks.

According to Marconi,the Argentine government is adding fuel to the fire”, but wait “qthat the Brazilian government does not embark”.

He used the euro as an example of how the creation of a common currency could undermine the competitiveness of countries, despite considering the differences between the European currency and the Latin American project.

Latin American currency would only be used for commercial and financial transactions between countries and would not have current circulation. The European currency is the single currency in circulation in all nations that make up the euro zone.

According to the economist, it would be necessary to create an exchange rate to use the sur reserves to buy or sell from other countries. Thus, Latin America would have the “very same euro problem“, with “loss of autonomy for macroeconomic policy”.

Professor at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), Olivier Blanchard, summed up his assessment of the initiative in one word: “insane”.

And the director of global actions at XP International, Paulo Gitz, he spoke on the subject, also comparing the sur to the euro: “It’s like Europe except everyone is Greece” (one of the poorest countries in the European bloc).

SQUID IN ARGENTINA

Lula and his entourage arrived in Argentina on Sunday night (22.jan.2023). This is the Chief Executive’s 1st international trip in his 3rd term. He will have a bilateral meeting with Fernández on Monday (23.jan), at 10:45 am.

On Tuesday (January 24), in Buenos Aires, he will participate in the 7th summit of Celac (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States), which will bring together Latin American and Caribbean leaders.