Committee meets this Tuesday (30.Jul) to discuss Selic; level will be defined on the evening of this Wednesday (31.Jul)

The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) of BC (Central Bank) begins on Tuesday (Jul 30, 2024) the 2-day meeting to define the level of the Selic (base interest rate of the Brazilian economy) with a decision scheduled for Wednesday (Jul 31) in the evening. With interest rates expected to remain at the same level until the end of the year, investors’ attention will be on the indications that there is a commitment to anchoring expectations and meeting inflation targets.

The economists consulted by Investing.com Brazil They assess that, with the dollar under pressure, but expectations for possible cuts in US interest rates, the Central Bank should not give any signals, but leave the door open and gain more time to assess the economic situation to come.

“The market prices either maintenance or a possible increase, but still with a greater tendency towards maintenance”said Felipe Uchida, head of the quantitative analysis department and partner at Equus Capital.

Equus Capital prepares the IEPS (Equus Selic Pricing Index) weekly, using Artificial Intelligence to collect and analyze data, indicating a 92.1% probability of maintenance.

Economists don’t expect any signaling

The factor of greatest concern for the collegiate members is the unanchoring of inflationary expectations, according to Jose Francisco Lima Gonçalves, chief economist at Banco Fator.

“What they have been doing is trying to convey the conviction that they will do what is necessary to bring inflation to the target. I don’t think this implies a signal now that there is an upward bias in the interest rate,” stated Gonçalves, who hopes that the communication leaves open possible changes in the collegiate’s understanding.

Any changes to the balance of risks tend to only appear in the minutes, if applicable, and the monetary authority should only resume the cycle of cuts in the second half of next year, in his opinion.

A more adverse global environment and a deterioration in the inflation outlook should influence the board’s decision, says Marcela Rocha, chief economist at Principal Claritas, who expects the Selic rate to remain unchanged, given the strong activity data, especially in the labor market. The economist agrees that the deterioration in inflation expectations is a concern, especially in a context of exchange rate depreciation;

“Even with this more negative scenario in relation to the last decision, we understand that the BC will choose to have more time and evaluate whether these conditions will continue to be negative for inflation. Therefore, we hope that the BC will not make any signals regarding its next steps,” said Rocha.

The economist expects the statement to highlight that the Selic remains at a restrictive level, but without any commitment from the board, and reinforces that it is not possible to rule out an increase in the Selic in the next meetings.

Dollar puts pressure on inflation expectations

The exchange rate level is one of the main reasons for pressure on the Central Bank’s inflation estimates and means that the discussion about a possible reversal of the cycle, with an increase in the Selic rate, cannot be ruled out, believes the chief economist at Principal Claritas.

“It is important to emphasize that, even if Copom does not give any signals about raising interest rates or being willing to do so, if the exchange rate remains at this level and there is no relief, this discussion will naturally continue to gain momentum.”

As the dollar was lower at the last meeting, but now above R$5.60, Alex Martins, an analyst at TC, understands that Copom may revise the projection of the American currency in its base scenario, impacting inflation estimates for this year and next.

“As for the exchange rate, the Central Bank’s model is at R$5.30, it will have to be adjusted, there is no way around it. If we work with a model that is perhaps underestimated, the market will demand it later on in the interest rate curve,” Martins said.

With information from Investing Brazil.