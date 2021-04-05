The College of Economists yesterday presented its awards for the best academic records and final degree projects at the universities of the Region. Last year the awards could not be delivered due to the state of alarm as a result of the pandemic, so now the 2019 and 2020 awards have been given.

At the University of Murcia (UMU), the winners were María del Mar Escudero, Michel Mena, José Neptuno Rodríguez, José Bittor Pérez, Miguel Garrido, Ezequiel Mele, María José Fernández, José Antonio Pérez, José Antonio López, José Manuel Virtus and Maria Cano.

The awards at the Polytechnic of Cartagena went to Clara Cubillas, Adrián Soto and Ana María Jiménez. In the case of UCAM, they went to María Liria, Antonio Gil, Antonio López and José Martínez. The dean of economists, Ramón Madrid, congratulated the young graduates because “their university career allows them to make the leap to professional life with an exceptional qualification.”