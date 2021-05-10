A new wave of economic crisis will overtake the world in 2025–2026, according to a report by the Center for Macroeconomic Analysis and Short-Term Forecasting (CMASF). This is reported by Izvestia.

Economists noted that the current monetary stimulus will strongly accelerate the markets, leading to overheating over time. Analysts believe that three internal scenarios for Russia involve new industrialization, social reversal, or stabilization.

The first scenario – “new industrialization” – includes the implementation in the world of the basic forecast of economic growth, thanks to which it will be possible to actively stimulate investment in Russia, technological renewal of production and growth of labor productivity. This can lead to an increase in wages and consumption.

The second scenario – “social turnaround” – is to ensure economic growth in the country by increasing wages in the public sector, as well as the minimum wage and pensions. The third scenario – “stabilization” – presupposes a reaction to the structural crisis in the world economy and will be characterized by the absence of explicit actions to stimulate growth and import substitution.

Earlier it was reported that forecasts that the global economy will emerge from the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic in 2021 are not justified. Experts from the Higher School of Economics explained that the factors that negatively affected the global economy in 2020 have not yet been eliminated. A further negative impact will be exerted by different intensities of antiviral measures, the speed of vaccination and the emergence of new dangerous strains of the virus, they predicted.