Interest rates on deposits in the second half of the year may rise above inflation, Olga Ulyanova, vice president of the rating agency Moody’s, told Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

According to her, the competition of banks for good borrowers and depositors will restrain the growth of interest rates on loans, which will spur the growth of deposit rates. In this case, in the second half of 2021, real deposit rates will be higher than inflation.

Last year, with the growth of lending, the volume of household deposits in banks went into stagnation – customers were a little disappointed in deposits as in funds and savings and savings. Many have tried investing in the stock market or investing in real estate. Therefore, according to Ulyanova, until a serious and long-term fall in the value of securities or real estate prices occurs on the market, the deposits offered by banks will be in fierce competition with other forms of investing money.

In the coming months, according to the expert’s forecast, the growth of deposit rates will continue, with the main increase falling on long-term deposits. At their expense, banks will attract more funds for the long term and normalize the balance of assets and liabilities, disturbed due to mortgages and the redistribution of funds by clients from deposits to savings accounts.