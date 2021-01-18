In 2021, the number of bankruptcy filings from individuals may grow to 260 thousand. About this agency TASS told the experts of the consulting company GRM.

According to analysts, this number will exceed the 2020 figures by 65 percent.

The experts say that the reasons for this are that the bankruptcy procedure has become “a civilized instrument for resolving the debtor’s insolvency.” Another factor will be the impact of the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the ability of individuals to pay off debts.

Earlier it was reported that in 2020 more than 119 thousand Russian citizens and individual entrepreneurs were declared bankrupt. According to the Unified Federal Register of Bankruptcy Information, in 2020, the number of those who passed the procedure increased by 72.6 percent compared to 2019.

Then the Deputy Minister of Economic Development Ilya Torosov explained that the increase in the number of personal bankruptcies is associated with an increase in public awareness of this procedure. He noted that the release of citizens from debt is primarily of social importance and provides those who are in a difficult financial situation with the opportunity to “restart”.