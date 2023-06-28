When other scientists deviate from the majority opinion, they are often ostracized. Economists then gain even more influence.

fAlmost one could think that it would all be forgotten again. Everything that German politics learned about science back then during the Corona crisis, and in the climate discussion anyway. There are always outsiders with minority opinions in research, that was the lesson of the past few years, and maybe it will turn out later that they are right – but that doesn’t mean you should immediately reject the majority opinion.

Patrick Bernau Responsible editor for economy and “value” of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper. Alexander Wulfers Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

Did the coronavirus escape from a lab in China after all? Initially, only Donald Trump wanted to believe in this scientific minority opinion. In the climate debate, for example, there is the Danish statistician Björn Lomborg, who has catapulted himself to the fringes of science with the thesis that there are greater threats to humanity than climate change, such as dirty indoor air in poor countries. Enlightened contemporaries usually reject such theses. “Follow the science” usually means: Follow the majority opinion, which is sometimes difficult to define in good science. But at least not to scientific outsiders. It is all the more remarkable that this appeal does not play a major role in the economic policy debate.