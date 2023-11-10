Economist Belyaev: there will really be discounts during the 11.11 sale period

Discounts during the 11.11 sale period (November 11 – approx. “Tapes.ru”) indeed will be, said Candidate of Economic Sciences, financial analyst Mikhail Belyaev. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the economist revealed marketers’ tricks for the sale.

“Considering that the markup in the retail chain is approximately one hundred percent of the purchase price of the goods, we understand that the retail chain can really give up part of its profit, because it needs to unload its warehouses for new models by the new year. So you can count on discounts. “11.11 cannot be viewed as a complete manipulation, although it is present,” he said.

However, according to Belyaev, it is necessary to take into account that discounts for different categories of goods will be different.

“There are discounts on those goods that retain their use value for a long time – these are household appliances and gadgets. Discounts on these products can be 10-15 percent. And for clothing and footwear items, discounts can be significant,” the economist explained.

Marketing tricks during sales

The specialist also said that retail chains can use various tricks during the sales period.

They may increase prices in advance and then lower them during 11.11. It affects people psychologically. Because sometimes people look not at the price itself, but at the level of the discount Mikhail Belyaeveconomist

“In addition, retail chains can resort to various types of installment plans. And they can also resort to cashback. That is, return part of the money, but with some conditions, for example, that within the next month a person must spend this money on purchasing another product from the network,” Belyaev listed.

The secret of profitable purchases during the sale period

Candidate of Economic Sciences, financial expert Vladimir Grigoriev, in an interview with Lenta.ru, also noted the benefits during the sales period.

“A sale makes sense in cases where a person buys from stores and suppliers from whom he knows the real price level. If a person understands that on this day there is a really big discount from the standard price, then it makes sense. In another case, you can run into a petty scam when the prices were raised, a discount was given from them, and in the end they were returned to their normal state. Based on personal experience, I can say that such days are profitable for me,” the economist added.

On November 11, Russia and other countries will celebrate World Shopping and Sales Day.

Previously, practicing investor, founder of Frontiers, financial expert Maria Kuznetsova named a way for Russians to make profitable purchases during sales. First of all, she recommended making a shopping plan and calculating a budget to avoid thoughtless purchases.