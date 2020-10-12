D.he Nobel Prize in Economics this year goes to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Monday in Stockholm that they would be honored for their “improvements in auction theory and the invention of new auction formats”.

Milgrom and Wilson had significantly shaped the theory of auctions and their application, it said. The two Stanford economists helped develop the design of the first spectrum auction in the United States, which was carried out in 1993 by the American telecommunications regulator. In doing so, they have set standards for the auctioning of telecommunications frequencies.

Milgrom has long been considered a big favorite for the price. The Nobel Prize Committee traditionally has a preference for the work of the theorists of the guild, who deal with fundamental economic questions and contribute with their ideas. Hardly any economic idea has proven to be as useful as auction theory. Auctions have now become a general-purpose means of regulation.



With this, all Nobel Prize winners have been announced for this year. The chosen ones in the categories medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace were announced last week. This time, all prizes are endowed with ten million Swedish kronor (around 960,000 euros) per category, one million kroner more than in 2019. At that time, the three economists Esther Duflo, Abhijit Banerjee and Michael Kremer were honored for their services in the fight against global poverty been.

The Nobel Prize for Economics is the only one of the awards that does not go back to the will of the dynamite inventor and prize donor Alfred Nobel. Rather, it has been donated by the Swedish Central Bank since the late 1960s and, strictly speaking, is not considered a classic Nobel Prize. Nevertheless, it will be presented together with the other prizes on the anniversary of Nobel’s death, December 10th.

Since the first award of the Nobel Prize for Economics in 1969, only one German has been among the winners: The Bonn scientist Reinhard Selten received it in 1994 together with John Nash and John Harsanyi for their groundbreaking contributions to non-cooperative game theory.