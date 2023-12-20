Economists of the Russian Academy of Sciences explained the failure of sanctions against the Russian Federation as a “trap of a big country”

The head of the Center for Research on International Macroeconomics and Foreign Economic Relations at the Institute of Economics of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAN), Daria Ushkalova, explained Russia’s resistance to Western sanctions as a “trap of a big country.” About it write “Izvestia” with reference to an article published in the institute's bulletin.

If the state occupies a significant share in a particular market, supply restrictions or similar expectations lead to higher prices, which compensate for the decrease in volumes, the expert explained.

Under these conditions, the formal effectiveness of restrictions contradicts the strategic effectiveness, which consists in reducing export revenues. This is how economists explain the failure of sanctions and the absence of significant damage to Russia.

The study notes that simple supply restrictions had the opposite effect: world prices rose and export revenues grew. Because of this, the European Union (EU) had to adjust sanctions to reduce not only supplies, but also revenues. This was the introduced ceiling on oil and gas prices.

RAS specialists believe that the “big country trap” continues to make it easier to combat the negative impact of sanctions, but it is gradually decreasing. Daria Ushkalova believes that the Russian authorities should pursue an active government policy to expand markets for domestic goods.

Earlier, members of the US House of Representatives called on the White House to introduce comprehensive sanctions against the Russian energy sector. Congressmen said that the policy of a price ceiling for Russian oil had shown its ineffectiveness.