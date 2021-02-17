The perception of the negative impact of Covid-19 begins to be less intense, beyond the fact that 34.4% of Murcian economists consider that companies will be in a worse situation in this first half of 2021 compared to the second half last year. Meanwhile, half of those consulted bet that there will be stability, noting that they will be “the same”, and only 15.6% foresee that they will go “for the better”. This is reflected in the responses to the latest barometer of the College of Economists of the Region, presented yesterday, with data from the questionnaire answered by its members between December and January.

Overall, 70.9% consider that the economic situation of the Region “has worsened a lot” or “has worsened”, while for 28% “it has not changed”. Even so, among the conclusions drawn from the new consultation with members, as highlighted by the dean, Ramón Madrid, it is evident that, despite the persistence of the health crisis and its economic and social effects, there is greater confidence in the Recovery. In fact, it is suggested that it would have “hit the ground” and, although slowly, the economy would be starting to reactivate.

The technical manager of the barometer, José Carlos Sánchez de la Vega, together with the director of the School’s Studies Service, Patricio Rosas, were reeling off the data obtained among those surveyed to influence that there is a glimpse of “a turning point”, although they understand that it would reflect “only a slow recovery”, as fears of new outbreaks continue to condition growth expectations.

Except for commerce, tourism, leisure and hospitality, the rest of the sectors show growth expectations



On a scale from 1 (it has gotten very bad) to 5 (it has improved a lot), the current situation of the regional economy compared to six months ago is valued at 2.14 points. Therefore, although it is still in “suspense”, it improves slightly and remains above that of the national economy (1.18). In this regard, slightly more than half of the members consider that the impact of the crisis in Murcia will be less intense than that suffered in the country.

Growth expectations by sectors are also recovering and, in the opinion of economists, the added value of retail trade and tourism, leisure and hospitality will only fall again in 2021. On the contrary, health and social services activities, the agri-food industry, together with logistics and transport, would be, in this order, the most dynamic in this year.

Family consumption offers a favorable evolution, although it will remain weak until the middle of the year



Of course, the current economic-financial situation of companies continues to deteriorate, although it seems to slow down its decline in the latest barometers, while household consumption, despite showing a more favorable evolution, would remain weak in the first half of the year. anus. Likewise, the confidence of the respondents slightly improved the results of the second semester and in a generalized manner, coinciding with the beginning of the population’s vaccination from December, although negative values ​​persist in all variables.

Likewise, there is a reduction in the percentage of respondents who declare that they are in a worse situation, in such a way that there are no significant effects on their personal economic situation due to the resurgence of the third wave, most likely due to the moment in which the data was collected. information. However, the concern about job loss is also considered “very important” for one out of every three members.

Doubts with EU funds



Regarding the European funds of the Next Generation EU program, the group shows serious doubts about the capacity that the transversal objectives set by the EU (digital, green and inclusive transformation) have to respond to the social, economic and health needs that it has revealed the health crisis. Likewise, doubts extend to the capacity that public administrations and the private sector have to carry out investment projects, both in volume and in terms.