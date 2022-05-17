The municipality of Westland is going to help two hundred starters with a middle income with the purchase of a new house. The land worth 100,000 euros will be owned by the municipality. Economists are critical of the construction.

If you buy a new-build home for a maximum of 350,000 euros, you only have to pay 250,000 euros. The rest of the amount is financed by the municipality of Westland. This is stated in the local coalition agreement that was presented last night. “With an average income you can borrow a maximum of 250,000 euros,” says councilor André van den Berg, who has worked behind the scenes to set up the new investment fund. “The municipality is investing 20 million euros. We hope for double that, because we invite market parties to participate in the fund.”

If the homeowners have a higher income over time, they could still buy the land themselves, that is the intention. Otherwise, the land remains in the possession of the municipality.

Support for starters popular

Westland is not the first municipality to try to help first-time buyers to buy a house in an overheated housing market with sharply increased prices. For example, one in three Dutch municipalities has a starter loan, so that young home buyers can borrow more money than prescribed by the mortgage standards. The national coalition of VVD, CDA, D66 and ChristenUnie abolished the transfer tax for young home buyers (up to the age of 35) last year and mentions in the coalition agreement of December about the possible arrival of premium A homes, which means a subsidy for starters who want to buy a new house.



It sounds noble to help starters with the financing of their home, but in this case you are shifting the problem Nic Vrieselaar, economist Rabobank

“It sounds noble to help starters with the financing of their home, but in this case you shift the problem,” says economist Nic Vrieselaar of Rabobank. ,,The starters who are helped have a house, but there is someone else who could possibly have paid 350,000 euros who then misunderstands. If this were to happen on a larger scale, it would push house prices further. A case of ‘if the house prices don’t come to the starter, we will bring the starter to the house prices’. This is mainly a gift for the land owner, who therefore does not have to lower the price.”





Housing market researcher Matthijs Korevaar also has his reservations. “Municipalities should ask themselves what goal they want to achieve with such investments. If this allows them to build more homes, there could be something to be said for it. But even then it remains unclear what this fund will bring to society. Usually you only help the small group that can live more cheaply, leaving another group on the sidelines. From an economic point of view, people often think too simplistically about helping starters.”

Vrieselaar adds that the municipality runs a financial risk. “Due to the sharp rise in mortgage interest rates and high inflation, the chance of a fall in house prices has increased at the moment. Municipalities had to write off many losses during the financial crisis. That can again become a problem with these types of projects on a smaller scale.”