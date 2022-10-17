A recession could hit the US in the next 12 months. On Sunday, October 16, the newspaper reported The Wall Street Journal with reference to interviewed economists.

Experts agree that the probability of this outcome is 63%, although this figure has not exceeded 50% since July 2020.

It is noted that the forecasts of economists are becoming less encouraging. So, back in the summer, it was about the growth of US GDP in annual terms by 0.8% in the first quarter of 2023 and by 1% in the second. Now it is expected to decline by 0.2% and then by 0.1%.

The above processes will inevitably affect the labor market: if economists’ assumptions turn out to be correct, the number of non-farm payrolls will decrease by about 34 thousand per month in the second quarter of next year and by 38 thousand per month in the third quarter.

According to experts analyzing the activities of the US Federal Reserve System (FRS), the likelihood that in the near future it will be possible to raise the interest rate to fight inflation without consequences in the form of the same unemployment is extremely small.

Earlier in the day, White House economic adviser Cecilia Rose noted the effectiveness of government measures to reduce inflation, but clarified that the real effect will be noticeable only next year. The US is currently in a better position than most other countries, she said.

Shortly before this, viewers of the American television channel Fox criticized the policies of President Joe Biden due to inflation. The story, which talked about the growth of consumer prices in the US by 8.2%, caused an active response in the comments.

On Oct. 13, Biden promised next week to talk about the administration’s measures to lower US gasoline prices. However, he refrained from further details.

On September 18, Biden said that his administration would be able to curb inflation and rising energy prices, record inflation in recent decades. According to him, he is more optimistic about this than ever.

On September 14, Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused the United States of lying. According to him, the authorities hide the real state of affairs in the economy. The journalist pointed out that the White House for a long time concealed the exact data on price increases.

On the same day, Fox News interrupted the speech of US President Joe Biden when he talked about the successful fight against inflation. Viewers were shown data on a record drop in the Dow Jones index.

On August 16, it became known that Biden signed the anti-inflation bill he initiated, which Congress had previously approved.

In addition, on July 28, Biden said that the country’s economy is on the right track, and its slowdown is not surprising. So he commented on the data of the US Department of Commerce on the decline in GDP in the II quarter of 2022 by 0.9% year on year, despite the fact that it was expected to grow by 0.3%.