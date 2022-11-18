The regional government will abolish the Heritage tax next year, as announced by the president, Fernando López Miras, with the intention of attracting new income to the Region, even if this means a reduction in the collection of the Community valued at 27 million euro.

However, the Executive may find that the high incomes that it intends to attract find themselves with the tax on large fortunes that the Government of Spain wants to impose, which would prevail throughout the territory, the Region included. So the suppression of Patrimony would end up basically assuming a decrease in the income of the regional coffers.

Asked about this issue at the press conference after the Governing Council, the spokesperson for the regional Executive, Valle Miguélez, limited herself to saying that “if national government regulations are approved, we will carry out the necessary study so that the Region of Murcia continues to be an area of ​​economic freedom. Miguélez referred to the recent report by the Foundation for Applied Economics Studies (Fedea), in which she warned that the wealth tax limits fiscal autonomy “through the back door” and could be unconstitutional. She asked Pedro Sánchez to take this study into account.

In this sense, the president of the General Council of Economists (CGE), Valentín Pich, warned yesterday that the new solidarity tax on large fortunes of the central government could go against the regulatory capacity of the autonomous communities, including the Region de Murcia, which intends to eliminate the wealth tax in 2023.

“A precedent”



In addition, Pich considers it “unusual” that a new tax is incorporated into the tax system through an amendment to a bill, and believes that this “sets a precedent.”

This was stated during his speech yesterday at the Annual Conference of the Registry of Tax Advisory Economists (REAF) that was held in Cádiz.

During the event, the president of the REAF, Agustín Fernández, warned that not only taxpayers from communities such as Andalusia, Galicia or Madrid, with discounts in force, will have to pay the new tax, but also very high net worths. from other autonomies such as Asturias, Cantabria and Catalonia, because its maximum marginal is less than 3.5%.

For his part, the dean of the College of Economists of Cádiz, Javier Cabeza de Vaca, commented that, if the wealth tax does not make sense in Spain at the present time, as it is “a rarity”, even less does the tax projected by the Executive.