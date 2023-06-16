Estadão Contenti

06/15/2023 – 6:03 pm

The day after S&P Global’s announcement of an improvement in the outlook, now positive, for Brazil’s credit rating, researchers from the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) linked the review to the legacy of the reforms carried out in recent years and pointed to an improvement in the environment both domestic and international. However, they were skeptical about the possibility of Brazil recovering investment grade.

During the II Conjunctural Analysis Seminar, an event promoted in partnership with Estadão, Silvia Maria Matos, coordinator of the Macro Bulletin of the Brazilian Institute of Economics (Ibre/FGV), observed that there was a decrease in the risk of the government investing in wrong policies, as well as the difficulty for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to reverse reforms such as the autonomy of the Central Bank (BC) and the sanitation framework.

She added that she sees a positive bias in global markets, given greater optimism that the United States will manage to fight inflation “without so much pain”. Silvia Matos, however, pondered that with the trend of growth of the Brazilian economy below 2%, low investment rate and primary deficits, it will be difficult for Brazil to return to “investment grade”. “It’s gotten a little better, but we’re a long way off,” she said.

In a similar assessment, Armando Castelar, an associate researcher at Ibre/FGV, pointed to a moment of transition, in which domestic uncertainties are being resolved favorably, while the United States and Europe are approaching the end of the cycle of rising interest rates.

For Castelar, the government took over with a favorable legacy of gross debt reduction and BC autonomy, which allowed the country to resist Lula’s pressure to cut interest rates. “Yesterday’s news greatly reflects the reforms of previous governments. We are benefiting from things done in the past that have not been changed, despite pressure from the current government”, evaluated the researcher.

In his speech, José Júlio Senna, head of the monetary studies center at Ibre, considered that the review of perspectives by S&P serves to show the efficiency of orthodoxy in economic policy.

He cited the end of subsidies on financing rates from the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) and the privatization of Eletrobras among the initiatives that are beginning to have effects on risk perception, at the same time that the government was defeated in the attempt to change the sanitation framework and the BC resists attacks against its autonomy.

“It is becoming clear that it works. This is what the government has to focus on”, stated Senna.























