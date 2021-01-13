BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – In the dispute over a supply chain law for compliance with minimum social and ecological standards, 70 economists have called for a quick agreement. The German government should swiftly implement commitments from the coalition agreement and, at the same time, advocate a strong EU-wide regulation, the economists demand in a statement distributed on Wednesday. From an economic point of view, there are a number of arguments in favor of legal regulation of human rights and ecological due diligence obligations in the supply chain.

“Supply chains have established themselves on the world market that lead to the production of goods with considerable social and ecological costs,” state the economists. Much too little of the added value remains in the producing countries of the global south, which limits development opportunities there.

Responsible decisions by consumers are made more difficult by a lack of transparency and by prices that do not reflect actual costs. “In the long term, there is a threat of global crises due to insufficient development opportunities in many societies and the overexploitation of natural resources,” the call continues.

The economists see “multiple market and political failures”. “All standard models of international trade state that positive welfare effects for everyone can only be achieved if irresponsible business practices are prevented and losers from globalization are compensated for,” it continues.

In order to combat abuses such as child labor and starvation wages, the law, which is disputed in the coalition, is intended to oblige German companies to guarantee compliance with rules by foreign suppliers. In contrast, there is massive criticism from the economy. Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) fears too great a burden. Proponents include Development Minister Gerd Müller (CSU) and Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) ./ cn / DP / jha