“Welcome to Britaly”. The Economist puts on the cover Liz Truss dressed as a gladiator, brandishing a fork with rolled up spaghetti to support how Britain increasingly resembles Italy of political instability, low growth and ‘submissive’ to the spread.

After recalling that the British Prime Minister and her former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwartengfired after 38 days, were among the authors of an essay entitled “Britannia Unchained” in which they used Italy “as a warning”, the weekly prima rattles off a series of data for which the United Kingdom cannot be compared to our country.

Then, stressed that “Britain is not a statistical truth”, the Economist warns that the United Kingdom “he got very close to Italy in three ways”.

“First, and obviously, the political instability that previously characterized Italy has completely infected the United Kingdom. Since 2015, Great Britain has had four prime ministers (David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Mrs. Truss), Like Italy. The two countries are likely to go hand in hand in the near future. Giorgia Meloni should be sworn in as the new prime minister in Rome, Mrs. Truss’s future couldn’t be more precarious. “

“Secondly, just like Italy has become the toy of the bond markets during the eurozone crisis, they are now visibly leading in Britain “, denounces the newspaper, which compares the dismissal of Kwarteng, due to the reaction of the markets to his mini budget, at the end of Silvio Berlusconi in 2011 after having clashed with Brussels and Berlin. “Just as Italians worry about the spread between benchmark government bonds and Bunds, so the British have had a crash course in how government bond yields affect everything from the cost of the mortgage to the security of their pensions, “writes the Economist.

