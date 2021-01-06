Economist Konstantin Selyanin warned Russians about the risk of a credit crunch in 2021. He told his predictions to URA.RU.

According to the expert, difficulties may arise already in February-March this year. He recalled that the credit holidays ended in November, and the dynamics of debts that have not been paid for more than three months are growing. “We will have hundreds, thousands, if not millions of people who will not be able to service their loans,” the economist said.

Selyanin noted that in the case of a mortgage loan, banks will take the collateral. According to him, the state should intervene in the process: otherwise, everything may end with “default of mortgage holders and confiscation of apartments.” He added that buying real estate this year is very risky and advised to postpone the purchase for six months or a year. At the same time, the expert predicted that housing prices will not rise, and with a certain government policy, they may even decrease.

If the decision to buy a primary home was nevertheless made, it is better to do it in the coming months, said Konstantin Aprelev, vice president of the Russian guild of realtors. The expert also advised Russians to pay close attention to secondary housing and not take objects in a low degree of readiness.

Earlier, realtors denied forecasts of growth in house prices in Russia in 2021. More than half of the real estate community in Russia believes that 2021 will be worse for home sellers than the previous one. Brokers noted that the market has exhausted opportunities for growth, and demand will decline due to rising prices in 2020.