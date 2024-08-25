Home policy

From: Laura May

After the state elections in the east, AfD and BSW could at least co-govern. DIW President Fratzscher warns of economic consequences.

Berlin – Who is the people that populists like to talk about? Parties like the AfD like to portray themselves as representatives of ordinary people, but if you take a close look at their election manifesto, you will quickly notice that there is no sign of redistribution. The AfD does not want to hear anything about the reintroduction of wealth tax, and in some cases nothing about minimum wages, and they want to abolish inheritance tax completely. Nevertheless, economic elites are also looking with concern at the State elections 2024 in the East.

Economist Marcel Fratzscher, Professor of Macroeconomics at the Humboldt University of Berlin and President of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW Berlin), the largest German economic research institute, is now publicly warning of the consequences of a possible government participation of the AfD after the state elections in the East. The influence of the alliance Sarah Wagenknecht (BSWThe economist is skeptical about the outcome and points to parallels in the election programme.

DIW President ahead of 2024 state elections in the East: “AfD can become a location risk”

“The positions of AfD and BSW overlap very strongly in the climate– and domestic policy as well as in some areas of social policy. Their positions are not only radical, but also partly contradictory. This is another reason why participation in government would be a dangerous experiment,” the economist writes in a Publication of DIW Berlin. Commonalities can be found in scepticism about climate protection measures and weapons for Ukraine or the rejection of free German courses for refugees. Fratzscher’s concrete criticism in the area of ​​economic policy, however, is directed solely against the AfD. The BSW, which is running for state elections for the first time, must first prove its precise direction in economic issues. A question from IPPEN.MEDIA The Wagenknecht party left questions about possible parallels with the AfD unanswered.

The AfD wants to significantly reduce immigration to Germany. “Moreover, its policies and rhetoric are contributing to the deterioration of the welcoming culture in the eastern German states and making it much more difficult to recruit foreign – but also partly domestic – skilled workers,” writes Fratzscher. Large chip manufacturers such as TSMC and Intel have recently settled in central Germany. With them, the need for skilled workers is growing, and the AfD could become a risk to the location.

AfD sees no similarities with BSW

The AfD rejects these allegations and sees the DIW publication as a targeted propaganda campaign against the party, as Torben Braga, press spokesman for the AfD regional association Thuringiaupon request from IPPEN.MEDIA explains. “The ongoing criticism from the ranks of this institute is irrelevant, anything but politically independent or neutral, and does not represent the economic consensus,” writes Braga. He also rejects the theory that the AfD and BSW are close in terms of content. There is no greater closeness than with other parties. In terms of the commonalities, the BSW “still has to prove whether it actually pursues these positions and demands consistently.”

The warning by DIW President Fratzscher that the AfD could scare away skilled workers with its hostile rhetoric is wrong, says Braga. His party is not against all immigration. Rather, the AfD Thuringia is calling for “first to mobilize domestic human resources and, in specific cases of need, to rely on targeted immigration of highly qualified people who are willing to integrate and who have German language skills.”

Politics for the rich? The differences between AfD and BSW lie mainly in social policy

According to DIW, the differences between the AfD and the BSW lie primarily in social policy. While the AfD often wants to dismantle the welfare state, cut benefits or restrict them to certain groups, the BSW advocates a stronger role for the welfare state and social security systems in some areas and even aims to expand them in a targeted manner. A concrete example is the rent control in Dresden and Leipzig, which the BSW wants to maintain, while the AfD aims to abolish it. In Thuringia, on the other hand, the BSW is very critical of certain social benefits – it is still unclear which forces will prevail in the newly founded party in the long term.

AfD spokesman Braga defends IPPEN.MEDIA the AfD’s vision of abolishing inheritance tax and minimum wage as protection for the middle class. The increase in the minimum wage has “overburdened many companies in the East” and resulted in the loss of jobs in this region. The inheritance tax often undermines the substance of family-run middle-class businesses and thus jobs are lost. In contrast to its popular rhetoric, the AfD has repeatedly attracted attention since its founding with socially hostile ideas. In the past, AfD co-founder Konrad Adam toyed with the idea of ​​depriving the “inactive and pension recipients” of the right to vote – including pensioners and the unemployed.

AfD government after state elections in 2024 would harm its own electorate the most

Again and again the right-wing populists are even shaking up essential security for the working class – such as the minimum wage. Former AfD leader and entrepreneur Frauke Petry once said: “We are against a statutory general minimum wage.” It is a “neo-socialist” concept, a result of “the unrealistic social romanticism” of the then Minister of Labor Andrea Nahles (SPD). But the positions of the right-wing populists are not set in stone and vary depending on the personnel and the election year: In the AfD’s election manifesto for the 2021 federal election, for example, the party spoke out in favor of maintaining the minimum wage.

Surprisingly, the right-wing populists are partly voted for by people whose lives would become more difficult under an AfD government. A study by the DIW Berlin has shown that the AfD’s political positions are not only contradictory in many areas, but they would also do the most damage to their own electorate. (lm)