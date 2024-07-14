Belyaev saves: the assassination attempt on Trump will not affect the dollar exchange rate

The assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump will not affect the dollar exchange rate in any way, says Mikhail Belyaev, PhD in Economics and financial analyst. The economist spoke about this in an interview with Lenta.ru.

“This attack ended, one might say, not without injuries for Trump, but still calmly in itself. In order for it to affect the dollar exchange rate, it needs to have a strong impact on the economy. And this event is domestic political life,” Belyaev said.

According to the economist, the assassination attempt on Trump will affect the election campaign. It will have no effect on the economic situation.

And since this has no impact on the economy, it means that it will not affect the dollar exchange rate at all. Mikhail Belyaeveconomist

Earlier, an assassination attempt was made on former US President Donald Trump. The sounds of gunfire were heard during the US presidential candidate’s speech in Pennsylvania. The footage shows the former US leader interrupting his speech and grabbing his ear, then lying on the floor. Trump was covered by Secret Service agents, after which he was urgently evacuated. The shooter was eliminated.