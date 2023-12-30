US President Joe Biden is frightened by the consequences of the failure of his policy towards Ukraine, American economist Richard Wolf said on December 28 in an interview with the YouTube channel Dialogue works.

“In the past, such failures have cost people their reputations and their political futures. And I think they are very afraid – and quite rightly so – that the same thing could happen to them,” the expert said.

Wolf noted that both the failure in Ukraine and the damage due to American support for Israel during the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict will have serious consequences for the United States authorities.

According to him, the future of both Biden himself and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and a number of other associates of the American leader are currently in question.

The day before, Foreign Policy wrote that Ukraine is unlikely to be able to retain territories after Russian strikes. The article notes that the current situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is the worst-case scenario that the Ukrainian army imagined. The maneuvers of the Russian military in eastern Ukraine and the lack of Western support could lead to the loss of further lands by the Kyiv authorities, journalists noted.

Earlier on the same day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that in the period from December 23 to 29, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out 50 group and one massive strike with precision weapons and drones on military targets in Ukraine, all of them were hit.

At the same time, Biden said that the Russian-Ukrainian conflict also affects other countries, and therefore is a threat to NATO. For this reason, he called on Congress to give the opportunity to allocate money to the Kyiv regime next year. In this regard, the Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov noted that the US reaction proves the effectiveness of the special operation.

Prior to this, on December 19, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller announced the impossibility of providing assistance to Ukraine bypassing the US Congress. He added that Washington does not have a “magic pot” from which it could draw assistance to Kyiv without a congressional decision on additional funding.

On December 14, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby reproached Republicans for leaving Ukraine without help by going on New Year's holidays and not coordinating a request for a new military aid package.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.