Of: Hannes Koch

Split

“This is no longer the time for party tactical games”: Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The citizen money probably replaces Hartz IV. Labor market expert Holger Schäfer criticizes the government’s plans in an interview. He wants to keep the sanctions.

Munich – On Thursday, the Bundestag will decide on the draft law on the new citizen income as a successor to Hartz IV. The economist Holger Schäfer, labor market expert at the company-related Institute of German Economics (IW Cologne), criticizes the plans of the federal government. He advocates maintaining sanctions when unemployed people turn down a job offer.

Those who don’t have a job should get more money from the state and be exposed to less pressure. They criticize the fact that there are no more penalties in the first six months. Why?

For example, anyone who refuses to accept an offered job during the first six months should no longer be sanctioned according to the federal government’s proposal. I think that is the wrong signal. This would give the impression that you can settle into the basic income system in peace and take your time. It often depends on every day, because the chances of finding a new job decrease with increasing unemployment. It’s not about punishing people, it’s about demanding their participation.

The Minister of Labor argues that he does not want to harass the unemployed in the first half of the year, but rather to create trust.

The job center’s clear expectation that the recipients of benefits will try to find a way out of their situation does not weaken trust. On the contrary: transparent demands and consistent reactions strengthen trust in the institution.

Citizens’ allowance in the Bundestag: “The unemployed should continue to owe the community effort”

They complain that recipients of citizen’s income are initially allowed to stay in their large condominiums – up to 140 square meters for two people. Most of them live much more modestly.

It’s not just about property, but also about rent and heating costs, which the state pays. In fact, most unemployed people don’t live in huge apartments. Nevertheless, the question of justice arises. Citizens’ income is financed by all taxpayers, who very often have little space at their disposal. They are right to ask why they should pay large apartments for those receiving benefits.

You say that the federal government wants to replace Hartz IV with the “unconditional benefit” of citizen income.

The federal government does not want to introduce a new system, no unconditional basic income. Nevertheless, it is a clear change – a step away from solidarity aid, which is characterized by performance and consideration. The unemployed should remain indebted to the community to try to improve their situation themselves. Otherwise the system will be out of balance.

It sounds as if the state had to force people to work, they would lie down in the social hammock of their own accord.

That’s not true. Most people want to work and take care of it independently, but some also need nudges. In order to activate them, the state must set incentives and demand participation.

When Hartz IV was introduced, unemployment was high. Today it is low and the German economy is competitive despite the crises. Can’t we afford a little more generosity?

The basic mechanisms of the labor market have not changed. Added to this is the increasing shortage of skilled workers. This also speaks in favor of setting incentives to take up work.

Interview: Hannes Koch

