Economist Lebedinskaya: Alcohol and food products will become more expensive at the beginning of autumn

Starting from autumn, Russians will see a rise in food prices, said Olga Lebedinskaya, associate professor of the statistics department at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics. This writes “Prime”.

She noted that the cost of food products will increase by five to 40 percent. This is explained by high inflation, expensive loans, expenses on logistics, personnel, packaging and raw materials. The economist added that the poor harvest of apples and berries used to make juices, cider and other similar products threatens to raise prices.

At the same time, grains and oilseeds may even become cheaper, since the harvest season is in full swing. Imported goods – coffee, cocoa, exotic fruits and spices – may rise in price more than others. A rise in alcohol prices is also possible, the expert predicted.

Earlier it became known that Russian credit institutions have not stopped raising deposit rates.