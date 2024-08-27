Economist Dolgova: Jams, juices and chocolate will become more expensive in Russia

In the fall, Russians will see a rise in prices for a number of confectionery products. This was stated by Maria Dolgova, associate professor of the Department of State and Municipal Finance at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics. She is quoted by “360”.

This will happen due to the growth of world prices for cocoa, caused by the crop failure faced by the leading exporters of this product. Accordingly, all products that contain cocoa and chocolate will become more expensive.

In addition, Russians will have to pay more for confectionery fats and dry dairy products. Manufacturers promise a 16 percent price increase.

Dolgova also predicted a rise in prices for products such as jams, preserves and juices. The reason is a poor harvest of berries and apples.

However, the economist believes that a good harvest of Russian wheat and oilseeds will help reduce prices for the corresponding products.

Earlier, Alexey Zubets, Director of the Institute of Social and Economic Research at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, predicted that in the next month and a half, confectionery products, tourist services, air travel, building materials and medicines will become more expensive in Russia.