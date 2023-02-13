Economist Kynev said that Bulgaria may refuse to pay gas penalties to Russia

The Bulgarian company Bulgargaz may refuse to pay Russia a penalty under the gas contract. This was stated by economist Yevgeny Kynev, writes Bulgarian newspaper “24 hours”.

Kynev noted that Gazprom allegedly did not fulfill the agreement, so the Bulgarian authorities have the right not only not to pay a penalty, but also to demand compensation for it.

“Bulgaria cannot assess whether it bought gas at inflated prices or not: you need to know what the price was in rubles at that time and how much transactions with the Russian currency would have cost, since there were two intermediaries – from the stock exchange and the bank,” he predicted.

Bulgaria stopped receiving Russian gas from April 27, after the country did not begin to transfer the contract with Russia to the ruble form of payment. Sofia noted that Moscow’s request violates the terms of the agreement.

On August 9, the director of the Bulgarian company Bulgargaz, Lyudmil Yotsov, admitted that he did not take seriously the official letter from Gazprom Export about paying for Russian gas in rubles.