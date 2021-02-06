Ukrainian economist Yuriy Gavrilechko commented on the promise of Prime Minister Denis Shmygal to catch up with Poland and Slovakia in terms of wages by 2030.

Gavrilechko called this forecast an unscientific fantasy and recalled that earlier the Ukrainians were promised a standard of living, as in France, but this never happened.

The expert noted that recently Ukraine has been actively de-industrialized and with the current structure of production in the country, no more than 7 million people can be provided with jobs.

He also pointed out the lack of an adequate socio-economic policy and plan for the development of the state.

The economist believes that in the next 10 years Ukraine, even theoretically, will not be able to approach the level of Poland.

“The only thing that awaits us is a fall to the level of the poorest African countries, where we risk staying for an unknown time,” Yuri Gavrilechko quotes. RIA News…

Earlier it became known that the total national debt of Ukraine in 2020 increased by 6.98% in dollar terms and by 19.16% in hryvnia – to 90.26 billion and 2.551 trillion, respectively. This year, Kiev has to pay off $ 16 billion on foreign debts.