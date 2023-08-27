WWhen he visited Nora Szech in her Karlsruhe office a few years ago, he met a woman with an impressive CV and many talents. She spoke about her performances as a guitarist in an indie pop band with the same enthusiasm as she did about her economic studies. While music was just a hobby, her scientific publications had just catapulted the young researcher into the top league of German economists. Szech’s thesis: “The market can undermine morality.”

The behavioral economist underpinned her attack on the sanctuary of many established economists with a spectacular experiment. She gave test persons the choice of whether they wanted to save the lives of dying laboratory mice or rather collect a few euros and leave the mice to die by gassing. Many participants chose the money and sacrificed the mice.

Variations on this simple experimental set-up also strengthened Szech’s view that people quickly forget their values ​​as soon as money and negotiating situations on the market are involved. Szech received criticism but even more applause for her research, which she published together with her co-author in the research journal Science.

Szech had nothing against markets

Szech, who was appointed professor in Bamberg in her early 30s and shortly afterwards moved to the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), did not want to proselytize. She also had nothing against markets. On the contrary: with her theoretical and experimental work, it was important to her to design markets in such a way that they function better and cause fewer harmful side effects. And she wanted to show how vulnerable people are to clearing their conscience. In one of her experiments, she proved that customers of organic products spend less money to ensure that the products are produced fairly and without child labor than customers of conventional products – after all, organic customers have already done good things.







Szech made her findings public. During the pandemic, she campaigned to pay high premiums to people who get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The money was well invested for society as a whole, she found in the FAZ in late summer 2021

The award-winning economist passed away in mid-August at the age of just 43, as has now become known. The report caused concern among economists at the weekend. ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel and Ifo President Clemens Fuest expressed grief and horror on social networks. The behavioral economist Ernst Fehr told the FAZ: “Nora Szech was an extraordinary scientist whose work has enriched behavioral economics.” Her research has deepened the understanding of human behavior and is relevant for practical application in politics and business.