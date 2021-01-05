The most reliable currency for keeping savings is currently the Chinese yuan. This was announced on Tuesday, January 5 REN TV economist Igor Didenko.

In second place, according to the expert, is the Swiss franc.

“As for the euro, if we focus on it, then yes, now the situation in Europe compared to the United States has relatively stabilized. But the same situation with the coronavirus and the lockdown in the UK shows that the black swan can come out almost unexpectedly, “he said.

Didenko also added that by the end of the year the euro rate will be from 85 to 95 rubles.

Earlier that day, Mikhail Zeltser, an expert on the stock market of BCS World of Investments, noted that the best foreign currency for savings in 2021 would be the euro, because the dynamics of the recovery of the European economy would be able to support the growth of this currency.

In his opinion, in addition to the euro, the Chinese yuan and the Japanese yen also have storage potential. Currencies of the BRICS countries, in particular, the South African rand and the Indian rupee, may also be of interest.

At the same time, Zeltser added that all this does not detract from the prospects for the ruble. The national currency is quite capable of strengthening this year to 70 per dollar and 85 per euro, he stressed.

The day before, data from the Moscow Exchange showed that the ruble began 2021 with growth against the dollar and the euro. Thus, the dollar exchange rate at the first auction in 2021 fell by 0.38%, to 74.135 rubles, the euro exchange rate – by 0.58%, to 90.985 rubles.