At the moment, the currencies of those countries in which there is a high incidence of coronavirus – Turkey and India – are under the threat of a collapse. This opinion was expressed on May 6 by Nikolay Pereslavsky, an employee of the Department of Economic and Financial Research of the CMS Institute.

The expert expressed the opinion that with an increase in the number of cases, the Turkish lira could cost 8.6 units per dollar. The rupee has lost more than 5% in value against the dollar in a month. At the same time, there is a risk of further currency fall.

Among the most stable currencies, Pereslavsky singled out the Australian dollar. The specialist also assessed the risks for the US dollar, euro and ruble.

“Let’s start with the main reserve currency. Two key events that can somewhat strengthen the dollar against other leading world currencies are the speeches of the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Charles Evans, the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, “Pereslavsky is quoted as saying. “Russian newspaper”…

For the Russian currency, as the expert noted, no events globally affecting its course should occur, since recent months have allowed to prepare for force majeure. The layout for the euro will be approximately the same as for the whole week – 89-91 rubles per unit of European currency. As for the relationship between the euro and the dollar, there is hardly anything to fundamentally change here either. The pair will trade in the range of 1.19-1.205 dollars per euro, the specialist added.

Earlier on May 3, experts said that the Russian currency, like many risky assets, is subject to the traditional seasonal fall in value in May, but this year it may be different. They believe that the ruble exchange rate may continue to rise, which began at the end of last month. Thus, the Russian currency may even strengthen in May.