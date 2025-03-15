The economist Mark Carney became Friday the twenty -fourth prime minister of CanadA, replacing Justin Trudeau, after promising the position in a ceremony in Ottawa.

Shortly before the possession of Carney, Trudeau met privately with the governor of the country, Mary Simon, who exercises the functions of head of state on behalf of the British monarch, to formalize his resignation after more than nine years as prime minister. In addition to Carney, this Friday The members of their new cabinet also assumed the position against Simonwhich maintains many of the ministers of the previous government of Trudeau (2015-2025).

Carney has decided to incorporate Chrystia Freeland as Minister of Transportation and Commerce, who was one of the candidates to take the leadership of the Liberal Party and whose resignation in December 2024 caused Trudeau’s resignation. Others Outstanding members of the new government Canadian are François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance; Mélanie Joly, who maintains the exterior portfolio, and Dominic Leblanc, head of International Trade.

Good economic reputation

The new head of the Canadian Executive He comes to power with the reputation of good economic management at the head of the Bank of Canada (2008-2013) and the Bank of England (2013-2020). “Today we create a government adapted to the situation. Canadians expect us to act and that is what our team is going to do. We form a smaller and most experienced council of ministers, which will act quickly to guarantee our economy and protect the future of Canada,” he said on the social network X.

On Sunday, after being declared a new president of the Liberal Party with about 86% of the votes cast, they had dedicated a good part of his speech to denounce the attacks of the American presidentDonald Trump, to the economy and sovereignty of his country.

Will reinforce the link with Europe

One of the first decisions That he must take as prime minister is whether the Parliament dissolves and immediately summons the Canadians to the polls, since the general elections are scheduled for October this year.





The Canadian liberals are in the minority in the lower house, So the union of the three main opposition parties (the Conservative Party, the Social Democrat New Democratic Party and the sovereign Quebequés block) can win a motion of censure and cause early elections.

Carney is expected to travel in the next few days To London and Paris to reinforce Canada’s link with Europe Before the deterioration of relations with the United States and that on their return he summones elections before the sessions of Parliament resume on March 24.