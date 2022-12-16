The reduction of the key rate will continue in the first half of the year. This was announced to Izvestia on Friday, December 16, by Maxim Petronevich, Senior Economist of the Otkritie Research Analytical Department of Otkritie Bank.

According to Otkritie Research, in the first half of 2023, a resumption of the rate cut cycle can be expected if there is no significant deterioration in the global economy and commodity markets.

“The high level of long-term risk-free OFZ rates continues to have a disinflationary effect and so far does not require any decisions from the Bank of Russia. In the baseline scenario, which assumes that Urals oil prices remain at $60–70 per barrel, we expect the cycle of key rate cuts to resume towards the end of the first half of 2023,” Petronevich said.

According to him, the reason for this may be a sharp decline in annual inflation rates significantly below 4% closer to mid-2023. At present, the annual inflation rate is 12.7%, but the contribution of price increases in March-April is 9.6 percentage points, the economist stressed.

“This means that towards the end of the first half of 2023, when these 9.6 p.p. will leave the base for calculating the annual indicator, annual inflation will fall significantly below 4%. The fall in annual price growth, low food inflation due to lower world prices, as well as a likely reduction in inflation expectations will be important factors in favor of the resumption of the key rate cut cycle,” he explained.

According to Petronevich, maintaining high oil prices in the baseline scenario is an important factor in ensuring the stability of the foreign exchange market and a moderate weakening of the ruble in a closed capital market. At the moment, the current account balance continues to decline under the influence of falling oil prices and growing imports, but still remains quite high.

“According to our estimates, the current account could decline to $35 billion in the fourth quarter, compared to $77 billion in the second quarter, which is still significantly higher than in 2019-2020 and roughly in line with the end of 2021. If oil prices remain in the range of $60-70 per barrel, the current account will continue to decline, but will remain sufficient to ensure the value of the ruble in a wide range of 68-75 rubles per dollar,” Petronevich said.

This level roughly corresponds to the levels of 2021 and does not carry increased pro-inflationary risks, the expert noted. At the same time, the risks of a deterioration in the state of the global economy and commodity markets are growing.

“The heads of the Fed (Federal Reserve System. – Ed.) and the ECB (European Central Bank. – Ed.) remain hawkish and expect new rate hikes in 2023, in addition to the 0.5 p.p. . Further tightening will have a negative impact on economies: in the EU, a recession, according to the ECB, may begin as early as the fourth quarter of 2023. The Fed expects a slight increase in 2023, but there are more and more skeptics regarding this forecast, including due to the close to stagnation of real incomes of the population during 2022, ”the economist emphasized.

In addition, probable recessions in the US and the EU may lead to a slowdown in export-oriented industries in China, where the unfavorable epidemiological situation may also act as an amplifying negative factor.

Earlier that day, at the last meeting of this year, the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia not only kept the key rate at 7.5% as expected, but also did not change the neutral tone of the press release, which implies the possibility of changing the rate in 2023 in any direction, depending from the situation.

As Igor Alutin, managing director of the Finuslugi project, noted in an interview with Izvestia, maintaining the key rate of the Central Bank at 7.5% was expected. He stressed that the next maintenance of the key rate is already included in the level of rates in the economy. According to him, the main reasons for the increase in deposit rates and the rise in the cost of loans, which have been observed in recent months, are not related to the monetary policy of the regulator.