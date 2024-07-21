British magazine claims that PT member is spending more than he can afford; the president’s reluctance to make spending cuts has drawn attention abroad

The President’s Reluctance Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in making spending cuts is attracting attention abroad. The British magazine Economist published on Thursday (18.Jul.2024) a harsh editorial criticizing the fiscal management of the current government, with the title: “To stop Brazil’s downfall, Lula needs to cut rampant public spending”.

In the editorial, the Economist claims that Lula “is spending as if the country were much richer than it is.”

“Spending so far this year has risen by a staggering 13% above inflation compared with the same period last year, and the overall fiscal deficit is 9% of GDP. Government spending at all levels is heading towards almost 50% of GDP and public debt is heading towards 85%.”says an excerpt from the text.

The magazine also highlighted Lula’s criticism of the president of central bankCampos Neto. According to the editorial, the PT member tries to blame the monetary authority for the high interest rates, but that economic decisions are a reflection of the government’s fiscal policy.

“Lula could prevent some of this by sticking strictly to the fiscal framework his government crafted to replace a hard spending cap that broke under Bolsonaro. Instead, he took shots at the central bank, mistaking the symptom of high interest rates for their underlying cause: fiscal incontinence.”says the Economist.

Still in the text, the magazine claims that Lula’s decisions regarding fiscal policy have raised concerns among investors. He said that the PT member insists on repeating old fiscal formulas instead of preparing “younger successors” for “fight for the reform that Brazil needs”.

“There is little immediate risk of a currency crisis. Instead, the problem is that Lula is following a path of managed decline […]. Brazil’s currency, the real, lost 17% of its value against the dollar in the 12 months through mid-June, the worst performance of any major currency.”.

CUTTING EXPENSES

On Tuesday (16.Jul), Lula said it still needs to be “convinced” to cut expenses. He stated that he is not “thanks” follow the fiscal target: “There is no problem if it is a zero deficit, if it is a 0.1% deficit, if it is a 0.2% deficit”said the PT member in an interview with Record.

Although he criticized the fulfillment of the fiscal target, the PT member stated that his government will do so “whatever is necessary” to comply with the fiscal framework and said he had more fiscal seriousness than those who “give your opinion on this issue”.

The president repeated one of the main themes of his government, that much of what is considered spending is, for him, investment, such as, for example, resources for health and education.

FREEZING

The government will detail the values ​​of the new spending freeze on Monday (22.Jul.2024), when the Revenue and Expenditure Assessment Report for the 3rd two-month period of 2024 will be released. According to the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadthere will be a blockade of R$ 11.20 billion and a contingency of R$ 3.80 billiona value that may be revised in the future.

Understand the difference:

block – the government reviews the budget expenditures, which were higher than allowed by the fiscal framework. It is more difficult to reverse;

– the government reviews the budget expenditures, which were higher than allowed by the fiscal framework. It is more difficult to reverse; contingency – occurs when there is a failure to collect expected revenues in public accounts. The objective is to comply with the rules of the fiscal framework after the failure to collect revenues and the increase in mandatory expenses above expectations.

The goal is to comply with the rules of the fiscal framework after the frustration in the calculation of revenues and the higher than expected increase in mandatory expenses. Lula gave the go-ahead for the budget freeze.

On July 3, the economic team had announced a cut of R$25.9 billion in the Budget in 2025 in an attempt to calm pressure to adjust the fiscal part. The measure was well received by financial market agents.

On Thursday (July 25), the Federal Revenue Service will release the data on June’s tax collection. The market projection is R$200 billion. In the same month of 2023, it was R$180.4 billion. If the projection is confirmed, it will be a record.

The National Treasury will release the primary result the following day (July 26). It should be a deficit of around R$40 billion. It will then be possible to see the size of the fiscal deficit in the first half of the year.