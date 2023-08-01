The growth of the Russian economy will continue, and this will be facilitated by fundamental factors, Maxim Chirkov, Associate Professor of the Department of Political Economy at the Faculty of Economics of the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia, told Izvestiya on August 1.

The day before, the Central Bank (CB) published a report on monetary policy, in which it said that the recovery phase of the Russian economy as a whole is ending, and by the end of 2023 the economy will return to the level of 2021 or slightly exceed it.

“Indeed, such recovery growth after the fall of 2022 is coming to an end. By the way, this phrase does not limit the growth of the Russian economy, it simply says that the economy has recovered to the level of 2021 and will even exceed it. Accordingly, the growth itself does not stop,” Chirkov noted.

According to him, economic growth will be promoted by fundamental factors, including the competitiveness of the Russian economy.

“Our main European competitors have weakened their competitiveness. They consume resources at higher prices, much higher prices than Russia – these are raw materials, and electricity, fuel. You can list almost a huge number of items of exchange goods that they consume more expensive than we do. Therefore, recovery growth has ended, and the direct growth of the Russian economy will continue, despite a slight increase in the rate. Fundamental things indicate that the strengthening of the competitiveness of the Russian economy will work for a long time yet,” Chirkov concluded.

As reported on July 31, the Central Bank improved the forecast for Russia’s GDP: economic growth in 2023 will be in the range of 1.5-2.5%. In addition, by the end of this year, the key rate is projected in the range of 8.5-9.3%, and in 2024 – at the level of 8.5-9.5%.

On June 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum said that the second quarter of last year was the most difficult for the country’s economy. However, the strategy chosen then by both the state and Russian business worked, and now positive macroeconomic trends are gaining momentum.