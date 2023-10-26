In case of a difficult financial situation, the borrower can contact the bank and restructure the loan debt, said Candidate of Economic Sciences and financial analyst Mikhail Belyaev on October 26.

“Some banks are reluctant to undertake restructuring, but in theory they should not refuse, since there were several orders from the Central Bank, which called on banks to meet borrowers halfway,” he is quoted as saying “Lenta.ru”.

Restructuring involves reducing the amount of monthly contributions by extending the payment period. To submit an application to the bank with a corresponding request, you must provide documents confirming a decrease in solvency, for example, a decrease in wages.

The day before, a financial expert, head of the Sodeistvie Group of Companies, Alexey Lashko, told Izvestia that a borrower can regularly make early payments in order to close a mortgage loan ahead of time. Lashko expressed the opinion that the payment should be made to reduce the monthly payment. However, this does not always depend on the client, because he may not have such a choice.

Earlier, on October 17, runews24.ru, citing experts, noted that sudden complete cessation of payments, attempts to re-borrow money on any terms and refusal to interact with the bank to settle the debt are the main mistakes of loan debtors. It is also bad to refuse to cooperate with the bank to settle the debt, because this will increase the risk of unsuccessful litigation.