PhD in Economics, financial analyst Mikhail Belyaev said that you can choose a currency, gold or a bank to store your savings.

According to the specialist, if last year there were recommendations that it is better not to keep money in foreign currency, this year the situation has changed radically.

“Today, we can give a forecast for the year, according to which the ratio of the ruble and the dollar will remain approximately the same parameters as now,” he explained in an interview with “Lentoy.ru” July 15.

The second option – investing in gold, according to him, is the so-called depersonalized metal account. It can be opened in a bank, the amount of money invested is converted into grams of metal. As Belyaev clarified, this kind of investment can both win and lose. In the long term, the value of gold rises, but the fall in quotes also happens, emphasizes “Newspaper.Ru“.

The economist also clarified that another reliable way to store savings is investing in a bank, but the profitability of this method will be low. You can earn more by investing in the stock market, but there are significantly more risks, so this is actually a second job, the economist added.

Earlier, on July 11, Nikita Murleikin, an investment consultant at VTB My Investments, spoke about ways to save money. According to him, it is possible to accumulate a fairly serious amount by saving 10,000 rubles a month. To do this, it is important to remember the frequency, as well as use various financial instruments.