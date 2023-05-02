At 44 years old and an economist by profession, Former Minister Santiago Peña became the new president of Paraguay this Sunday, consolidating the hegemony of the historic Colorado Party.

In elections that are already being denounced by various politicians as fraudulent, Peña, who in his youth he joined the ranks of the Authentic Radical Liberal Party (PLRA), will succeed the current ruler of the country, Mario Abdo Benítez, next August.

He will come to office supported by the figure of his mentor and former president Horacio Cartes (2013-2018), sanctioned by the United States for alleged acts of corruption.

“Thank you my dear Colorado Party, We are going to honor you until the last second of our management. Thank you very much, my dear president of the National Republican Association (ANR), Horacio Manuel Cartes Jara,” Peña said emotionally, after proclaiming himself the winner of an election that gave the ruling party its third consecutive victory.

Smiling and kind, he right-wing economist Santiago Peña, elected president of Paraguay this Sunday by a wide margin, managed to retain power for the Colorado Party, despite its strong divisions, amid accusations of corruption against its top leaders.

Santiago Peña won the elections with 43% of the votes. Photo: NORBERTO DUARTE / AFP

At 44 years old, this was the first time that Peña participated in a national election. His only previous experience had been when in 2017 he lost the presidential bid in the red primaries against the current president Mario Abdo.

Tall and athletic Peña is considered a technocrat with a brilliant academic career, but little political experience.

His entry into politics came from the hand of former president Horacio Cartes (2013-18), today sanctioned by the United States as “significantly corrupt”, who affiliated him with the Colorado Party and He had it as Minister of Economy. To attack him, his adversaries call him “the secretary of Cartes”.

But he seems unaffected. “He is someone very serene, his tranquility is impressive,” one of his collaborators told AFP.

studies and family

In the living room of his elegant house in Asunción, his photos are exhibited embracing his wife Leticia Ocamposwhom he married when they were teenagers after she got pregnant. In addition to that son, now 26 years old, the couple has a 17-year-old girl.

“I was a father at 17 years old. It was a hard time in life. It was not planned, but it led me to build on very solid principles of commitment, responsibility, honesty, integrity, knowing that there are people who depend on you. And without realizing it, at the age of 17 I began to develop a vocation for service“, he assured.

Peña remembers that the families of both helped them and that his father encouraged him to continue studying. He also acknowledges the support of his mother and his two older brothers.

Thus, he was able to go to Columbia University in New York and he worked for a time for the International Monetary Fund. He was also part of the board of the Central Bank of Paraguay.

He says that during the election campaign he received “great family support.”

“I have a wonderful family nucleus that has accompanied me, that has been a containment throughout this period,” he commented in an interview with AFP. He rejects the legalization of abortion because it seems to him “the easiest, a shortcut.”



And he declares himself determined to defend the family “in its traditional composition: mom, dad and children.”

The president-elect for the Colorado Party, Santiago Peña, celebrates with members of his party after winning the elections. Photo: NORBERTO DUARTE / AFP

Failed attempt

His leap into politics materialized in 2017, when he registered his presidential candidacy for the inmates of that year of the Colorado Party with the support of the Honor Colorado movement, headed by Cartes.

Seven months ago, he had joined Coloradism as a member of the cabinet of the now ex-president, with which he resigned from the Authentic Radical Liberal Party (PLRA), of which he had been a member since he was 18 years old. without exercising militancy and with which he assures he did not identify himself in his adult stage.

and although he lost in the 2017 internships against Mario Abdo Benítez, the current president, Peña affirmed that he knew then that his role “could not be defined by an electoral result.”

In the last five years, according to his profile on the Linkedin professional network, he has been part of the board of directors of Banco Basa, whose main shareholder is Sarah Cartes Jara, sister of the former president.

On August 15, Santiago Peña will become the new president of Paraguay, forming a duo with the hitherto deputy Pedro Alliana, who will assume the vice presidency.

Taiwan, Jerusalem, employment, dictatorship

Pena has said that will preserve diplomatic relations with Taiwandespite the questioning of productive sectors, especially agribusiness and livestock, which ask to open exports to China.

He also assured that he is united by “an enormous bond of brotherhood with Israel” and it is proposed to move the Paraguayan embassy to Jerusalem again, a measure that Cartes had taken at the end of his government in line with Donald Trump and that the current president Mario Abdo reversed.

Although during the campaign he did not present a government program, one of his main promises was the creation of 500,000 jobs. And in a country that suffered one of the longest dictatorships in Latin America, that of Alfredo Stroessner (1954-89), he has been criticized for declaring that he brought “stability” to the country.

“I think Stroessner is breaking the cycle of political instability,” he told AFP. “Unfortunately they were severed, yesand many freedoms were restricted and human rights under the pretext of stability,” he added.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE