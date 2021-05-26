Amartya Sen, in an intervention at the Faculty of Economic and Business Sciences of the Complutense in Somosaguas (Madrid). Claudio Alvarez

It has been 40 years since Amartya Sen presented a thesis that seemed revolutionary at the time: the hunger that large sections of the world population suffered – and still suffer from – is not explained by the lack of food, but by their deficient distribution systems. For books like Poverty and Famine: An Essay on Right and Deprivation, this Indian economist and philosopher of Bengali ethnic group was awarded yesterday, at the age of 87, with the Princess of Asturias Award for Social Sciences. Sen is, in the words of Cambridge history professor Tim Rogan, “the great critic of capitalism of our century.”

Born in Santiniketan – at the Bengali university created by Nobel Prize winner Rabindranath Tagore – he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics in 1998. Then, the Stockholm Academy of Sciences justified his decision by his contribution to the “analysis of economic well-being.” With the money raised from that award, she created the Pratichi Trust, helping literacy, basic health and gender equality in India and Bangladesh.

Sen was deeply affected by the famine that hit Bengal in 1943 when he was 10 years old, with a death toll that researchers put between 1.5 and three million people. “No famine has ever taken place in the history of the world in a functional democracy,” he wrote in 1999 in Development and Freedom, a phrase that has become one of the cornerstones of his thinking. This occurs because democratic governments must win elections and face public criticism, and therefore have a strong incentive to avoid famines and other catastrophes.

His work in economic development influenced the formulation of the United Nations Human Development Index (HDI). Sen has also entered the political battle by emerging as a voice critical of India’s rise of strong Hindu nationalism embodied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “By attacking democracy from within, the Government has shown surprising ignorance about Indian history in its separation of Hindus and Muslims,” ​​he said, according to Efe, in a recent intervention at the US Cornell University.

Irene Gómez Franco, a philosopher and economist who has been studying Sen’s thought for more than 20 years, highlights that his work has demonstrated the need for economics and ethics to go hand in hand, a feature that is already found in his first books. “Apart from the contributions around the famine, he has done research on inequality and justice. His approach to correcting injustices is not looking for a perfect justice model but something much more pragmatic, applying a comparative method; to compare feasible alternatives or states, recognizing that different ideas of justice can coexist at the same time ”, assures in a telephone conversation Gómez Franco, professor of Philosophy at the Autonomous University of Barcelona. In her work, the inequality suffered by women has received special attention. He has also insisted on the concept of positive freedom, the real ability of a person to do something, unlike other economists who only focus on negative freedom, which focuses on not interfering so that that person performs a certain action.

India, the United States and the United Kingdom For the second consecutive year, the Princess of Asturias of Social Sciences once again honors an economist. If last year it went to the Turkish Dani Rodrik for his critical analysis of globalization, in 2021 it falls at the end of the career of a man who has taught Economics at the Indian Universities of Calcutta and Delhi, at the London School of Economics and at Oxford (UK) and Harvard (USA). He directed Trinity College, Cambridge and the Indian University of Nalanda. In 2014 he returned to Harvard.

“From a cosmopolitan and interdisciplinary perspective, Sen’s multiple investigations include contributions to theories of public choice and development, welfare economics, and others aimed at discovering the roots of poverty and famine. His approach to the capacities of people has been extended to the whole of the social sciences ”, argued in its decision the jury of the Princess of Asturias, chaired by historian Carmen Iglesias. “His continued and excellent work has had a decisive influence on the development plans and policies of the most relevant world institutions,” he added.

Sen stands out among twentieth-century economists for moving away from a merely technical conception, delving into other values ​​traditionally removed from economics. “I think economists tend to ignore philosophy in general and the idea of ​​well-being in particular,” he noted in a recent conversation. published in the Annual Review of Economics.